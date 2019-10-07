He further explained that he has stopped pickpocketing, assaulting and street fighting due to the money he has made from professional boxing.

"I’m a ghetto boy. I used to go to the seashore, Kantamanto and other places to fight. I’m a street fighter. I did rough things like picking people’s money, beating people rough. So it’s the ghetto people I used to do these things with who told me that the way you have strength, you have to be a boxer so they sent me to the gym. Right now boxing has made a superstar in the nation so I’m really grateful to all ghetto people,” Bukom Banku told UTV.

Brimah Kamoko a.k.a Bukom Banku has also expressed concern over lack of respect for him in his Bukom Neighbourhood.

“You know my area, I think we all get mental problem. Our area if you are a super or a police or soldier, they don’t respect you. They don’t respect you that you are a graduate but they born me in Bukom so the way the people are, so am I. The way the Bukom boys are fantastic or foolish, it’s the same way I am. So when you do me something I will retaliate because they don’t respect me as a superstar.”

“When things come their way I stand. If its policy matter I stand but our area they don’t respect. When I’m driving car and I pass they call it a toilet car. Why is our area like that,” Banku lamented.