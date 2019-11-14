The cruiserweight fighter said he cannot understand why the GBA would revoke his licence over his issues with Box Office Sports Promotion.

The 39-year-old failed to honour a rematch with Bastie Samir, having lost to the latter in a bout that came off in 2017.

Bukom Banku

He is also said to have refused to refund an amount of GH 17,000 to the organisers and promoters of the fight.

Reacting to the revocation of his licence, Bukom Banku mocked the GBA, insisting he still has a career in music.

“Bastie beat me and stopped me in round seven. I understand that I lost but [I’ve moved on],” he fumed.

“The licence you are taking from me, are you also taking away my licence for driving and acting in films? I have the licence to act in films and to do music, so what is a boxing licence?”

Bukom Banku recently won his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert.