The centre-back recently returned from injury and put up a starring performance as Man United defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Monday.

The 25-year-old was the latest guest of celebrity barber Nikki Okyere, who gave him a taste of some Ghanaian music.

Playing the song “Dw3” in the background, the Ivory Coast international couldn’t help but nod and give the song a salute.

Bailly did not just get a good haircut, he also enjoyed a good taste of Ghanaian music in the process.

The song “Dw3” belongs to Mr Drew and Krymi, who featured award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The slow-tempo afrobeats jam produced by Kaywa, the CEO of Highly Spiritual label where Krymi and Mr Drew are signed, is the groove many will ride on.

Watch the video of Bailly jamming to “Dw3” below: