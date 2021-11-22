Video: Mourinho fulfills $800 Balenciaga shoe promise to Afena-Gyan

In an interview after the game in which the Ghanaian teenager scored two goals, Mourinho said: “I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots”.

“I am sorry for Mister De Rossi and the Primavera squad, but Felix will stay with us. The Primavera work close to us, so Felix and another four or five players have come across to the senior squad.”

In a video posted by the agent of Afena-Gyan on Twitter, Mourinho presented the Balenciaga shoes to the player this afternoon in his office.