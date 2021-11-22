RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Mourinho fulfills $800 Balenciaga shoe promise to Afena-Gyan

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has fulfilled his promise of getting Ghanaian wonderkid Felix Afena-Gyan a new pair of shoes.

The Portuguese tactician revealed that he promised the teenage player the €800 worth shoes after their game against Genoa yesterday.

In an interview after the game in which the Ghanaian teenager scored two goals, Mourinho said: “I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots”.

“I am sorry for Mister De Rossi and the Primavera squad, but Felix will stay with us. The Primavera work close to us, so Felix and another four or five players have come across to the senior squad.”

In a video posted by the agent of Afena-Gyan on Twitter, Mourinho presented the Balenciaga shoes to the player this afternoon in his office.

Watch how elated Afena-Gyan was when he received the shoes in the video below

