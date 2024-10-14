Video: Unbelievable! Goalkeeper dribbles entire team to score wonder goal

Moritz Brand received the ball in front of his goal, pushed forward, and made his way past one, two, three... almost the opponent's entire team.

To put the icing on the cake, the under-9 shot-stopper hit a superb left-footed low strike past the goalkeeper to find the back of the net.

In a now-viral video posted by the German Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt, many want Brantz to be converted into a player.

Others simply compared him to Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, known for his exploits as a ball-playing goalkeeper and often being up the field.

Some football fans, fascinated by the kid’s fantastic solo goal, are calling for the 2024 Puskas Award to be handed to him already.

Social media reactions to wonder goal

Most people on social were left amazed by this superb strike, calling for the Puskas Award established in 2009, to be given to him.

A social media user commented under the video, “It's just a matter of time before this kid leaves the goalpost and starts playing as no.10 or a winger.”

Another stated “He has been playing in the wrong position..., that's a striker,” and another also commented: “Now the coach has been playing him in the wrong position on the team all this time.”

Others said they thought this was what Andre Onana was coming to do at Manchester United with all the hype about him being a ball-playing goalkeeper.

“When everyone was saying how good Onana was with the ball at his feet, this is what I was expecting him to do at UTD,” one quoted post said.

