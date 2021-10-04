RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Watch how skilful Kamaldeen outshined Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as Rennes beat PSG

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana outshined Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as Stade Rennes defeated PSG 2-0 on Sunday.

The teenager was a complete joy on the left flank as he toyed with the entire PSG backline for 90 minutes.

He constantly terrorised PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi and provided a great assist for Rennes’ opening goal.

twitter.com

The Ghanaian prodigy picked out teammate Gaetan Laborde with a perfectly weighted cross, with the latter doing the rest by smashing the ball home.

Kamaldeen ended the game with 23 completed passes, one big chance created, four tackles won, two interceptions and one clearance.

Flavien Tait added a second immediately after the restart as Rennes won the game 2-0 against the Ligue 1 champions.

Kamaldeen’s monstrous performance didn’t go unnoticed and there were plenty of fans who took to Twitter to praise the young winger.

twitter.com

Before the game, he had expressed his delight to be sharing the same pitch with superstars like Messi and Neymar.

"I knew I was going to have more playing time in Rennes. I felt that I was a priority here and also, I knew that I was going to be able to play against big teams like PSG," he said.

"I came for this kind of game. Messi, Neymar, I watched them play when I was little, so being able to be on the same pitch as them is exciting and makes you want to give your all to show what I'm capable of. It's a game I dreamed of playing."

Watch the highlights of Kamaldeen’s impressive performance against PSG below:

twitter.com

Emmanuel Ayamga

