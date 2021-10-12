RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Watch Thomas Partey’s free-kick that secured victory for Ghana against Zimbabwe

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey was the hero as the Black Stars recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday afternoon.

The Arsenal midfielder scored the only goal of the game when he beat struck from a long-range free-kick in the first half.

Partey, however, needed a bit of luck as his shot went through the hands of the Zimbabwean goalkeeper, who appeared to have had his goal covered.

This is the 28-year-old’s 12th international goal, having made his debut for Ghana five years ago (in 2016).

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac made two changes to the team that played against Zimbabwe three days ago in Cape Coast, with Andre Ayew’s omission being the biggest tweak.

Teenage sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was also left out of the starting line-up, with Benjamin Tetteh and Baba Iddrisu taking their place in the starting line-up.

Partey partnered Iddrisu in a two-man midfield pivot and was the star of the show after scoring the only of the game.

Watch Partey’s lovely free-kick goal below:

