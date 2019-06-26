The first round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations recorded a total of 12 games.

There was a total of 27 goals in the first round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The first player to score in the 2019 AFCON was Trezeguet of Egypt against Zimbabwe

The first player to register two goals in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was Mickael Pote of Benin against Ghana.

Mali were the highest scoring club with four goals in the first round.

Francois Pote of Benin is the leading top scorer with two goals in the first round of the AFCON.

Pote of Benin has scored the fastes goal in the tournament thus far. It came under 2 minutes against Ghana.

John Boye of Ghana was the first player to be sent off in the ongoing AFCON. He was handed the matching off orders after receiving his second booking against Benin.

Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe was the first player to receive a caution in their 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

A total of 36 yellow cards were flashed in the first round of the 2019 AFCON.

Ghana have the worst disciplinary record. They received two yellow cards and a red card against Benin.

Five penalties were awarded in the first round of the group stage. All five were converted.

The first team to benefit from a penalty decision was Guinea in their 2-2 draw against Madagascar. This was scored by Francois Kamano.

The first team to benefit from an own goal was Morocco when Itamunua Keimuine from Namibia directed the ball into his own net.

Andre Ayew's goal against Benin has made him the leading Ghanaian top scorer all-time in the AFCON with nine goals