The 18-year-old joins the Navy Blue and Whites from local side Wafa on a four-year deal.

He will start his Bordeaux adventure with the reserves.

The former WAFA attacking midfielder made his first senior debut for WAFA against Accra Hearts of Oak two years ago when they beat the phobians by 5:0

He was the toast of fans during the GFA Normalisation Competition where he scored 3 goals and won 4 MOTM awards.

He is currently a member of the Ghana U 20.