Video: Watch Baba Rahman’s beautiful assist in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth

Thomas Tuchel’s side could find the breakthrough against Bournemouth in the first half and fell behind early in the second half when Emiliano Marcondes netted for the Championship side.

However, the Champions League holders turned the result around following a couple of substitutions by the German manager.

Rahman replaced Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 62nd minute and set up Armando Broja for the equaliser 10 minutes later.

Ike Ugbo then made it 2-1 for the Blues after beating the Bournemouth goalkeeper with a clinical finish in the 76th minute.

Rahman will be hoping that his performances in pre-season would convince Tuchel to keep him for the 2021-2022 season.

The 26-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki, whom he helped to win the Greek Cup.

The Ghanaian defender was on a promising career path when he joined Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015 for a fee of £23 million.

However, after struggling for game time, Rahman was loaned out to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season after the arrival of Antonio Conte.

A series of niggling injuries prevented him from playing consistently and he has managed less than 40 club matches in the last 24 months.