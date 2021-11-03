Watch: Fans mob Lil Win as actor begins training with New Edubiase United

As part of the contract, Lil Win will serve as an ambassador and help promote the brand and other activities of the Division One side.

In a video that has gone viral, the actor is seen practising some shots after joining the New Edubiase United players for training.

He was mobbed by several fans as he took penalties kicks on the training ground, much to the delight of the fans.

It is unknown if the actor will be an active member of the playing body after he was unveiled along with other new signings last month.

Pulse Ghana

However, in a previous interview, he insisted that he was ready to play when given the chance by the coach.

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” Lil Win told Accra-based Happy FM.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me.

“The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play. I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United, no team will beat us.”