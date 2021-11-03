RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Fans mob Lil Win as actor begins training with New Edubiase United

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has started training with New Edubiase United after signing for the club.

In October, the comic actor cum musician put pen to paper on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

As part of the contract, Lil Win will serve as an ambassador and help promote the brand and other activities of the Division One side.

In a video that has gone viral, the actor is seen practising some shots after joining the New Edubiase United players for training.

He was mobbed by several fans as he took penalties kicks on the training ground, much to the delight of the fans.

It is unknown if the actor will be an active member of the playing body after he was unveiled along with other new signings last month.

Lil Win's unveiling as a New Edubiase United signing
However, in a previous interview, he insisted that he was ready to play when given the chance by the coach.

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” Lil Win told Accra-based Happy FM.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me.

“The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play. I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United, no team will beat us.”

Watch Lil Win’s viral training session below:

