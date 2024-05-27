‘We’re not Arsenal’ – Watch how Pete Edochie celebrated Man United’s FA Cup victory

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 30th minute before Kobbie Mainoo made it 2-0 right before half-time.

Although substitute Jeremy Doku halved the deficit for Manchester City late in the game, it was a little too late as Erik ten Hag’s side won their 13th FA Cup title.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pete Edochie is seen wildly celebrating Manchester United’s FA Cup in the presence of his family and friends.

“I said we shall win this match. I said we shall beat Manchester City and we have beaten Manchester City. How can we go an entire season without winning anything?” the veteran actor said, to which one of his colleagues responded: “Are we Arsenal?”

“This means that we’re going to play UEFA [Europa League] next year, yes!” an ecstatic Pete Edochie added.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s entire squad has penned a letter to their fans thanking them for their support and promising to do better next season.

The Red Devils had a tough campaign in the just-ended 2023/24 season, where they finished eighth in the Premier League.

The club also endured a miserable outing in the UEFA Champions League after finishing at the bottom of a group that contained Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

“Yesterday’s game was yet another reminder of that. As we fought to win the FA Cup, the incredible atmosphere you generated inside Wembley helped push us over the line,” a letter signed by the entire squad said after their FA Cup triumph.

“Celebrating all together was beautiful. Fans, staff, players — all united as one. Those memories will live with us forever.”

The letter added: “We understand the sacrifices that you have to make to show this level of support. It does not go unnoticed or unappreciated. We know this season overall has not been good enough and we make no excuses. But we ended it in the best way possible, celebrating a trophy all together.

“We want more days like yesterday. We are excited for the future here. There is so much that we have to achieve together. We will fight to bring Manchester United the success that this special club deserves.”