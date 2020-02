Owusu produced a goal for the Orange outfits in the 65th minute of the game but it was not enough as they fell by 4-2 at away to Al Hazm.

The 22-year-old lasted the entire duration of the match with a monstrous performance.

He has scored four goals and registered an assist for Al Fayha in 15 game outings.

Owusu joined the club from Serbian side FK Cukaricki in the summer.

Watch Owusu’s goal below;