Watch: Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif involved in exchange of blows in Parliament

The government’s decision to push through with the imposition of an E-levy has been widely criticised by Ghanaians.

The E-levy, when introduced, will see Ghanaians pay a charge of 1.75% of the value of all electronic transactions.

This includes mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.

While the Majority in Parliament is determined to pass the bill, the Minority has strongly objected to it.

On Monday, the MPs were supposed to vote in a headcount to decide whether the E-levy bill should be passed under a certificate of urgency.

However, while the voting was ongoing, chaos broke when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over the House, decided to leave his seat to also vote.

The Minority maintained that Mr Osei-Owusu could not vote since he was acting as the Speaker.

They subsequently protested his move and attempted to seize his chair, which led to a physical exchange between both sides of the House.