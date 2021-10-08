‘We can be like Essien and Mikel’ – Ndidi welcomes midfield partnership with Partey

Partey established himself at Atletico before securing a big-money move to Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Ndidi has also done very well for himself since joining Leicester City and is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Having a jest with a Nigerian supporter, Ndidi was asked if he would like to move from Leicester City to Arsenal.

The 24-year-old replied that “you guys have Partey, he’s a great player” but the fan insisted that “we want Ndidi and Partey combo.”

Responding to this, Ndidi said “Just like Essien and Mikel [at Chelsea]” before laughing the conversation off.

Meanwhile, Ex-Arsenal defender Armand Traore says Partey reminds him of former Gunners legends Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva.

“I would strengthen the central defence. I wouldn’t mind a guy like Partey, sitting in front of the defence, somebody a bit angry," Traore, who played in Arsenal’s youth team in the mid-2000s, told talkSPORT.

“He reminds me a bit of Gilberto Silva or Vieira, somebody who can go out there and have a go. I think Arteta’s doing a great job and I can only see them doing well in the future to be honest.”