We didn't release Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas because of 'bad luck' – TS Galaxy

South African club TS Galaxy have denied reports that they released Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas because he was ‘carrying bad luck’.

Last week, reports emerged that the striker had been released after he was accused of bringing bad luck to the club.

The reports suggested Anas’ teammates had raised concerns that any team he joins ends up being relegated from the topflight.

Reacting to this, the media officer of TS Galaxy, Minenhle Mkhize, confirmed that the club had indeed parted ways with the striker.

He, however, dispelled reports that the player was let go due to ‘bad luck’, adding that Anas wasn’t in the manager’s plans.

“It is not true that we let him go because of bad luck. Yes, the club has parted ways with him amicably,” Mkhize said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“He didn't feature in the coach's plan. The club sat down with him and explained the whole situation.

“We can't cut ties with the player because of bad luck because there is no substance to that reasoning. It was purely because he didn't feature in the new technical team's plans.”

Meanwhile, Anas has said he’s contemplating retirement in the wake of his departure from the South African club.

The 26-year-old striker said he suspects such treatment is being meted out to him because he is a foreigner.

"Yesterday, a friend from Ghana called me and asked me about being cursed. Because I'm not on social media I phoned my wife to check for me,” Anas said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I then said to myself, if TS Galaxy are telling me that I'm cursed, was I the only player playing for a team that was relegated? No. Is it because I'm a foreigner?

"If I'm cursed, as a brother, you must help me. I have no one here, I only have my wife and my kids. I don't know why people are saying such things about me.

"Now I'm losing my job because of this, I'm scared. How are teams going to sign me? I don't know if I should stop playing football. What other job do I know? Football is what God gave me,” he added.

