He explained that CK Akonnor will still need Asamoah Gyan in his team, so he should invite him.

Asamoah Gyan is yet to be invited to the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Prior to the tournament, he was stripped of his Black Stars captaincy and rather appointed as General Skipper by Kwesi Appiah the head coach at the time.

Despite, having officially retired from international football, Gyan has been snubbed when new leaders were chosen for the Black Stars by the Technical Team on Sunday.

Andre Ayew has been maintained as the captain of the team, with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori being appointed as 1st Deputy Captain and 2nd Deputy Captain, respectively.

The announcement of new leadership for the Black Stars, with the former Sunderland striker conspicuously missing, suggest that he is not in the plans of CK Akonnor.

However, Mohammed Polo has advised CK Akonnor and Ghanaians not to force Asamoah Gyan to retire because he is a legend.

"We don't retire legends so we should allow him to play. Legends decides on their future. I had the same problem during my stint with Hearts of Oak, they wanted to retire me and that is why I joined Great Olympics," he told Koforidua based Bryt FM.

"Hearts of Oak wanted to retire me at all cost but i told them we don't retire legends. The truth is that, legends retire themselves. No one thought him how to play football and so why do you want him out of the team"

"If CK Akonnor will need him in the team he should invite him and give the General captain to him because he is above captain now"

"In fact, it won't work for CK if he invites Gyan and put him on the bench because he has a high spirit.

He is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Asamoah Gyan is yet to join a new side since parting ways with Indian outfit NorthEast United.