ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We should’ve saved Raphael Dwamena by not allowing him to play’ – Albanian MP

Emmanuel Ayamga

Albanian politician Erion Brace has strongly criticised country’s FA for allowing Raphael Dwamena to continue playing despite his recurrent heart condition.

‘We should’ve saved Raphael Dwamena by not allowing him to play’ – Albanian MP
‘We should’ve saved Raphael Dwamena by not allowing him to play’ – Albanian MP

According to him, the Ghanaian footballer would have been saved if only the football authorities made the hard decision to not allow him to play.

Recommended articles

He noted that, if teams in Austria, Switzerland, England and Spain heeded doctors’ recommendations on the player’s heart condition, then Albania should’ve done the same.

“Raphael Dwamena had to be saved. We should have saved him. The English saved him, the Spanish saved him, the Austrians saved him, the Swiss saved him; we don't! We did not save him!” the Albanian MP ranted, as quoted by Vox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And there is a reason; we have a national team abroad of course, the other football - the one played here inside, is a Ghetto!

“No one cares about him; this football should be used to elect the president of the Federation, nothing more. Raphael Dwamena escaped to Europe, because of the rules of course; not with us, there are no rules here.”

Dwamena tragically passed away at the age of 28 while featuring in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

The Ghana striker has since been mourned by the football community, with his former clubs leading the tributes.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video shows Raphael Dwamena’s final moments when he collapsed on the pitch

Watch: Video shows Raphael Dwamena’s final moments when he collapsed on the pitch

Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker dies after collapsing during game in Albania

Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker dies after collapsing during game in Albania

Agyemang-Badu narrates how he met his wife Reggietta during Coronavirus era

‘It was during Coronavirus era’ – Agyemang-Badu narrates how he met his wife

Jordan Ayew: Why I don’t smile much

Jordan Ayew: Why I don’t smile much