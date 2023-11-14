‘We should’ve saved Raphael Dwamena by not allowing him to play’ – Albanian MP

He noted that, if teams in Austria, Switzerland, England and Spain heeded doctors’ recommendations on the player’s heart condition, then Albania should’ve done the same.

“Raphael Dwamena had to be saved. We should have saved him. The English saved him, the Spanish saved him, the Austrians saved him, the Swiss saved him; we don't! We did not save him!” the Albanian MP ranted, as quoted by Vox News.

“And there is a reason; we have a national team abroad of course, the other football - the one played here inside, is a Ghetto!

“No one cares about him; this football should be used to elect the president of the Federation, nothing more. Raphael Dwamena escaped to Europe, because of the rules of course; not with us, there are no rules here.”

Dwamena tragically passed away at the age of 28 while featuring in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.