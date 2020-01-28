Mathew Cudjoe put up a stellar display when he was introduced in the game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

He was a thorn in the flesh of fans of Accra Hearts of Oak and he contributed immensely for Asante Kotoko to earn the late penalty which was slotted home by Naby Keita.

Anim Addo

The fans of the Kumasi giants reciprocated his good performance by showering money on Mathew Cudjoe.

Anim Addo has said that money is a secondary matter to his player to enable him to concentrate on football.

“We will see to it that we give him the right platform, the right developmental programmes, the right coaching and the right mentoring to enable him to understand the game,” he told Pulse Ghana.

“That is how come when you saw him taking money, he sent it to his captain, gave some to him and reported it to me and we always use some of these monies to do charity.

“Those monies given to him now, he doesn’t need money. He will give them back to society, he is not going to think about money, but only football. The only thing he thinks of now is football football,”

