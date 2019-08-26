In England, Jordan Ayew was the undoubted star among his compatriots as he scored in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win over Manchester United.

The 27-year-old striker combined with international teammate Jeffery Schlupp to score the opening goal of the game at Old Trafford.

Jordan was, however, replaced by Andros Townsend in the 75th minute, while Schlupp was also taken off five minutes later.

Andre Ayew also starred as Swansea City recorded a big 3-0 win over Birmingham City in the Championship.

Having scored twice in the league cup, the Ghanaian started his first game of the season against Birmingham City and lasted the entire duration of the game.

Meanwhile, Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield. There was also a cameo appearance for Albert Adomah who played 19 minutes as Nottingham Forest beat Fulham 2-1.

In the Serie A, Kevin-Prince Boateng netted on his Fiorentina debut although the Viola lost 4-3 to Napoli over the weekend.

Boateng came on as a second half substitute and immediately made his presence felt by scoring with virtually his first touch.

In France, John Boye endured a miserable outing as his Metz side were soundly beaten 3-0 by Angers. The centre-back, however, lasted the entire duration of the game.

Former U-20 stars Ebenezer Assifuah and Lawrence Ati Zigi were both on the bench for Le Havre and Sochaux, respectively, in the Ligue 2.

In Germany, Bernard Tekpertey came off the bench and lasted 45 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf. The young striker could not get on the scoresheet as Fortuna Dusseldorf lost 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, fellow international teammate Kassim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Fortuna Dusseldorf, while Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the entire duration for Paderborn as they lost to Freiburg 3-1.

In Belgium, Dauda Mohammed missed the game between Anderlecht and Genk, but Joseph Painstil was in action as the latter won 1-0.

Thomas Agyepong also played the full 90 minutes as Waasland-Beveren lost to Cercle Brugge, and Samuel Asamoah starred as St.Truiden and Waregem drew.