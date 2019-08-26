The former Ghana international was reported dead last Wednesday in the UK after years of battling stroke.

Tributes have poured in from far and near and, Bristol Rovers – where Agogo played between 2003 and 2003 – also showed their respect to the late player.

The League One side decided to warm up while wearing customised shirts made for their former striker.

READ ALSO: Ex-Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng regrets not checking up on Junior Agogo when he was alive

All the players wore blue shirts with Agogo’s name and number (9) boldly written at the back while the warmed up before the game against Oxford United.

“The lads put the jerseys on and I can’t actually describe how tough it was yesterday. I was taken aback on Thursday when I heard the news at first, then on Friday I can’t tell you how sombre the place was. It was difficult and emotional,” Bristol Rovers manager, Graham Coughlan, said.

“The lads were brilliant, they wanted to go out and send a little message to Junior and thank him for not only what he did at Bristol Rovers but the career he had and the type of person and character he was. He was a special type of lad, to be fair.”

Meanwhile, the club also observed a minute silence in honour of Agogo during the game against Oxford United.

READ ALSO: Kotoko 2-0 Kano Pillars (Video highlights)

Agogo scored 41 times in 126 appearances during his time at Bristol Rovers, gaining cult status at the club.

On the local scene, though, a minute silence was also held for Agogo during Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League.