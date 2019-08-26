Junior Agogo passed away on Thursday in England after battling with stroke since 2015.

Agogo in one of his interviews before his demise hinted that he was neglected by his former teammates.

Derek Boateng who played with the deceased in the 2000s has expressed his regret for not checking up on the former Nottingham Forest striker.

“When we are in camp, we show love to everyone. But normally when we move from camp, it’s not the same, which is very wrong,” Boateng said.

there other players should have checked on him too, I feel very bad,” Derek Boateng cried.

Junior Agogo was an integral part of the Black in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and bagged three goals as Ghana finished third in the continent’s showpiece.

The 40-year-old registered 12 goals for the senior male national football team of Ghana.