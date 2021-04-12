'We're better': Kimmich insists Bayern can beat PSG

Despite peppering the PSG goal with 31 shots, 12 on target, Bayern lost the first leg at home after Kylian Mbappe converted, twice, and Marquinhos scored as PSG had just four shots on target.

"In the first leg, they threatened three times and scored three times," said Kimmich.

"Apart from that, I don't remember Paris having that many chances.

"Overall, our attack had more possession and more chances. Now we have to take these chances."

Bayern are without injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry after he tested positive for Covid-19.