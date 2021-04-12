RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'We're better': Kimmich insists Bayern can beat PSG

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is convinced the holders can beat Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final second leg to reach the last four.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich (L) is convinced the holders can still reach the Champions League semi-finals

AFP

"I believe that we will progress, because we're the better team," Kimmich told the club's website.

Bayern need to overturn a 3-2 defeat from last week's first leg in Munich.

"We were the better team in the first leg, but unfortunately the result didn't correspond to the performance," added Kimmich.

"Nevertheless, I'm confident that we can still turn it around in the second leg."

Despite peppering the PSG goal with 31 shots, 12 on target, Bayern lost the first leg at home after Kylian Mbappe converted, twice, and Marquinhos scored as PSG had just four shots on target.

"In the first leg, they threatened three times and scored three times," said Kimmich.

"Apart from that, I don't remember Paris having that many chances.

"Overall, our attack had more possession and more chances. Now we have to take these chances."

Bayern are without injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry after he tested positive for Covid-19.

"A lot will come down to mentality, but also efficiency," Kimmich added.

"We already showed a good mentality in the first game but we weren't efficient enough. This time we need both.

"It's down to every individual in our team, not just me. Every player must become a leader in this game.

"Everyone must show their character on the day and have total belief in themselves.

"And then we have to strike when the chance comes."

