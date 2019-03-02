After our look at how Sergio Ramos has invested his money, AS has a glance at the bulging business portfolio of Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, whose interests range from a newly launched hair transplant venture to hotels, underwear and a museum dedicated to himself.

The Portuguese’s most recent delve into the world of business is a venture in conjunction with hair treatment clinic Insparya, which is due to launch in March. Ronaldo holds a 50-percent stake in the company and has named his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, as administrator alongside one of his associates, Paulo Ramos.

Insparya, which already has several branches in Portugal, operates mainly in the area of hair transplants and the start-up costs for Ronaldo and his partners is in the region of 25 million euros.

CR7 Hotels

Ronaldo’s signature CR7 Hotels are in fact a dual venture with the Pestana Hotel Group, a Portuguese leisure and tourism company, under the name Pestana CR7. Ronaldo already has stakes in two hotels in Portugal, one in his native Madeira and another in the capital, Lisbon. A Marrakech hotel is due to open in 2020 and the company is in negotiations to open properties in Paris and New York.

The former Real Madrid forward is also in advanced talks to open two hotels in the Spanish capital, one in the famous Plaza Mayor and another on nearby Gran Vía, Madrid’s main thoroughfare. However, the player’s move to Juventus and his recent court agreement with the Spanish tax authorities may yet see the plan shelved, even though one of the hotels was due to host a private suite for Ronaldo and his family.

Textiles and fragrances

Ronaldo’s love of the fashion industry has led to agreements with a diverse range of companies in the sector. The Portguese’s flagship project in the sector is UK-based Eden Parfums Cristiano Ronaldo Fragrances, which as well as cologne produces other cosmetics.

Ronaldo is also well-known for his CR7 range of underwear for adults and children, which he generally models himself. He also owns jeans manufacturer CR7 Denim and and has recently launched a new venture in the field in collaboration with Denali to produce CR7 blankets, “another way to express your CR7 Fandemonium,” according to the company’s website.”

Restaurants

Ronaldo and sports and music stars Rafa Nadal, Pau Gasol and Enrique Iglesias own the Grupo Mabel Capital, which includes the Tatel chain of restaurants that is present in Madrid, Ibiza and Miami. The Juve star is also a shareholder in Zela, which has two restaurants in Ibiza and London, the latter earning fame after Ronaldo dropped 31,000 euros in 15 minutes on wine there on a recent trip to the English capital.

Museu CR7

In the capital of Ronaldo’s native Madeira, Funchal, stands a monument to CR7, built by CR7 and curated by his brother where visitor can view the Portugal captain’s haul of trophies and awards and marvel at a colossal statue of the player outside the self-funded venture.

Gymnasiums

Ronaldo signed an agreement with the Crunch Franchise in 2016 in order to launch CR7 Crunch Fitness. The Portuguese had intended to expand his fitness empire to between 100 and 150 establishments but eventually opened just two in Madrid.

Other ventures

The Juventus forward has launched games aimed primarily at the smartphone market, including “Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer Clash” and “Ronaldo Kick'n'Run.”

Ronaldo’s private jet, a Gulfstream G200 valued at 19 million euros, does not sit idle when the player has his feet up in Turin. Dutton Invest, another of Ronaldo’s companies, rents out the aircraft for 3,000 euros an hour, with Ronaldo pocketing one million euros from the venture in 2018 according to style magazine Vanitatis.