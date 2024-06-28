ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘World class’ Kamaldeen Sulemana is as talented as Vinicius Jr - Tom Vernon

Emmanuel Ayamga

Tom Vernon, the founder of the Right to Dream Academy, has compared Kamaldeen Sulemana’s potential to that of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Vernon believes Sulemana is as talented as Vinicius Jr and Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, while describing him as a world-class player.

Sulemana will be playing in the Premier League next season after Southampton won the English Championship play-off final against Leeds United in May.

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Kamaldeen Sulemana Pulse Ghana

The 22-year-old has been blighted by injuries in recent months but still managed 25 matches in the Championship while contributing three assists last season.

Although his stint in England hasn’t gone according to plan, Vernon, who watched the winger’s rise at the Right to Dream Academy, believes Sulemana’s class is permanent.

"I think, you know, it's the old expression, form is temporary, and class is permanent. And for Kamal, like if you watch Jeremy Doku, if you watch Vinicius Jr training, their potential compared to Kamal, talking about a player in the same ballpark, obviously in certain phases of their development, they pushed a little bit,” Vernon told Joy Sports.

"But, you know, with modern-day, most footballers will still be playing when they're 36, 37. So he's right at the start of the journey still. And he has everything that it takes. So even I watched the game against Central African Republic.

"If you look at positioning, timing of runs, everything, he was the one who was supposed to score. So, of course, everybody will focus on the actual finishing. But the real thing is right time, right position, and all that type of stuff. He's a world-class player."

Sulemana joined Southampton in February 2023 for a €25 million fee, becoming the club’s record signing.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

