Kamaldeen Sulemana secures Premier League promotion with Southampton

Adam Amstrong’s 24th-minute strike was enough to win the game for Russell Martin’s side and confirm the promotion just a year after they were relegated from the English topflight.

Sulemana was an unused substitute throughout the 90 minutes but his teammates were still able to get the job done.

The 22-year-old has been blighted by injuries in recent months but still managed 25 matches in the Championship while contributing three assists.

He was, however, left on the bench for the Championship play-off semi-final victory over West Bromwich Albion before again not making the starting line-up for the final.

Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League, however, comes as welcoming news to Sulemana after his first season in the English topflight did not go according to plan.

The former Nordsjaelland and Stade Rennes forward joined the Saints in February 2023 for a €25 million fee, becoming the club’s record signing.

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Martin insists he won’t change his team’s style of play despite their promotion to the Premier League.

“For me, if you win this way, it’s the best way. There’s no right or wrong way but it’s what I believe in, it’s what we believe in,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“And we finally won something doing it… so I guess it will be some form of validation for some people. I love what we do and I’m not going to change and I’m sure it will start – it probably already has – that we won’t play this way in the Premier League and all of that stuff, the scrutiny and the intensity that will come with that. It is up to us to prove ourselves right and make sure we embrace it without losing who we are.”