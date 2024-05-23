Mohammed Kudus misses out on Premier League Goal of the Season nomination

Despite Pep Guardiola’s side winning the game to be crowned champions ahead of Arsenal, Kudus scored West Ham’s consolation goal from a spectacular overhead kick.

Manchester City failed to properly clear a corner kick from James Ward-Prowse, which Kudus took full advantage of, first flicking the ball over his marker before hitting an overhead kick that landed at the back of the net.

Many fans on social media were in awe of the 23-year-old’s strike and tipped it to win the Premier League Goal of the Season.

However, the Ghana international couldn’t even make the Goal of the Season shortlist released by the Premier League on Wednesday.

In all, 10 players have been shortlisted for the award, including Manchester United quartet Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma has also been nominated, alongside Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea duo Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo.

The rest of the nominees in the category are Burnley’s Saman Khoddos and Newcastle United’s Oscar Bobb.

Kudus’ omission comes after he also missed out on being shortlisted for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award despite his brilliant debut campaign in the English topflight.