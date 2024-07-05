Yaw Dabo brings Arsenal scout to Ghana to monitor players of his soccer academy

The scout was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Yaw Dabo, before addressing the media on his plans for the visit.

“I’ve come to watch Yaw Dabo Sports Academy. He’s got some very good players with good potential and hopefully they can get to Europe,” Antwi said.

Yaw Dabo establishes soccer academy in Ashanti Region

Last year, Yaw Dabo secured 16 plots of land for the construction of a sports complex to house his soccer academy.

The large parcel of land is located at Yawbarima Krom in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region, with works already ongoing.

The actor revealed last year that the main reason for establishing a football academy is to support talented footballers who are less privileged.

Dabo said he aimed to give back to society and often goes to orphanages and villages to recruit players for his academy.

“I have the Dabo Soccer Academy, because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.

"Me, too. I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to give back to my society to support others. I go to orphanages and I go to the villages to bring talented players to everybody to see that in Ghana we have very talented players.

"A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy.”