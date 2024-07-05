ADVERTISEMENT
Yaw Dabo brings Arsenal scout to Ghana to monitor players of his soccer academy

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has welcomed Arsenal scout Phil Antwi to Ghana as part of arrangements to secure deals for players in his academy.

Antwi, who joined Arsenal’s scouting department in 2020 as their lead scout for the U12s to U14s, arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The scout was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Yaw Dabo, before addressing the media on his plans for the visit.

I’ve come to watch Yaw Dabo Sports Academy. He’s got some very good players with good potential and hopefully they can get to Europe,” Antwi said.

Last year, Yaw Dabo secured 16 plots of land for the construction of a sports complex to house his soccer academy.

The large parcel of land is located at Yawbarima Krom in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region, with works already ongoing.

The actor revealed last year that the main reason for establishing a football academy is to support talented footballers who are less privileged.

Dabo said he aimed to give back to society and often goes to orphanages and villages to recruit players for his academy.

“I have the Dabo Soccer Academy, because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.

"Me, too. I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to give back to my society to support others. I go to orphanages and I go to the villages to bring talented players to everybody to see that in Ghana we have very talented players.

"A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy.”

Despite being an actor, Yaw Dabo’s foray into football administration has been very impressive following his establishment of a soccer academy.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

