Yaw Dabo: I want to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake his hand

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has expressed his desire to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake hands with him after visiting the studios of Marca TV.

Dabo said he sees the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star as a big inspiration to every child with a humble background.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a very super player, an inspiration. He gives inspiration to every child that they can make it, because he came from a poor family,” he told Marca.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, maybe you hear my voice, you can call me. I want to shake your hands because you are marvellous. God bless you. God give you more life."

The comic actor, who owns an academy in Ghana, has been touring various European countries to build his network in football.

He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.

He was later invited to the media organisation’s office in Madrid, after which he discussed his academy and future.

Dabo disclosed that since his viral video, he has been receiving calls from people in the United States, Europe and all across the world.

"I'm a movie actor from Ghana. I stay in Ashanti region in Kumasi. I do a lot of movies. When you go to YouTube, when you go to any social media page, TikTok, I have videos everywhere.

The viral video is marvellous. I'm very, very, very happy because I don't expect this to go very far. Everybody is calling me, from US, from everywhere in Europe, from my country, Ghana. Everybody is clapping for me. I've done well,” he added.

