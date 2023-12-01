GFA, MTN extend FA Cup partnership

The MTN FA Cup, a highly anticipated annual tournament, brings together 110 clubs from various regions of Ghana, including 18 Premier League teams, 48 Division One League clubs, and 44 Division Two League clubs from the 10 Regional Football Associations.

The competition unfolds in stages, beginning with a preliminary round and culminating in the Round of 64, where the winners join the 18 Premier League clubs.

The champion not only claims a prestigious trophy but also secures a cash prize and other products from MTN. Furthermore, the victorious team earns a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, providing a platform for local clubs to showcase their talents on the continental stage.

