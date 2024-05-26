Ghana misses out on U-17 AFCON after WAFU B semi-finals defeat to Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso, finishing second in their group, executed their game plan effectively. Playing as underdogs, they allowed Ghana to control possession while posing a significant goal threat on the counter.

This strategy paid off, as they secured a 2-1 victory at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Burkina Faso opened the scoring just 12 minutes into the match. A defensive error by Ghana allowed Tapsoba to capitalize, scoring into an open net and silencing the home crowd.

Under Laryea Kingston's guidance, Ghana responded by increasing their attacking pressure. Their efforts were rewarded in the 27th minute when Joseph Narbi curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The match remained evenly poised until another defensive lapse by Ghana allowed Tapsoba to break through and score again, placing the ball beyond Emmanuel Armah’s reach.