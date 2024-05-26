Ghana misses out on U-17 AFCON after WAFU B semi-finals defeat to Burkina Faso

The Black Starlets, who had shown promise by defeating Ivory Coast and Benin in the group stage, struggled against a formidable Burkina Faso side.
Ghana’s hopes for U-17 Africa Cup of Nations appearance were dashed once again as the team failed to qualify, losing to Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the WAFU B Championship on Saturday.
Recommended articles
Burkina Faso, finishing second in their group, executed their game plan effectively. Playing as underdogs, they allowed Ghana to control possession while posing a significant goal threat on the counter.
This strategy paid off, as they secured a 2-1 victory at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.
Burkina Faso opened the scoring just 12 minutes into the match. A defensive error by Ghana allowed Tapsoba to capitalize, scoring into an open net and silencing the home crowd.
Under Laryea Kingston's guidance, Ghana responded by increasing their attacking pressure. Their efforts were rewarded in the 27th minute when Joseph Narbi curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.
The match remained evenly poised until another defensive lapse by Ghana allowed Tapsoba to break through and score again, placing the ball beyond Emmanuel Armah’s reach.
Burkina Faso held on to their lead, earning a spot in the competition's final. This result marks the third consecutive time Ghana has missed out on qualifying for the U-17 AFCON, a significant setback for coach Laryea Kingston and his team.