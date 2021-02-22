The Ghanaian sports journalist who specialised in records and statistics and was an expert in the history and statistics of Ghana sports died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Freeman worked at Pulse Ghana for over 7 years and had interesting content on Ghana’s sports including ‘Today in History’, ‘Setting the Records Straight’ and in-depth match previews with statistics that were hard to come by.

He was on many radio shows and loved to debate on sports issues mostly football, a passion that was fuelled by his association with Unity Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as their former president - a true Continental.

From all of us at Pulse, rest in peace Thomas Freeman Yeboah.