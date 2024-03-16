It’s a great privilege to return as Black Stars coach – Otto Addo

“It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team. I’ve already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach and I’m looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer,” he said.

Addo will resume management of the senior national team after stepping down following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended an offer of a 34-month contract to Addo, with the possibility of a two-year extension.

An official unveiling of Otto Addo is anticipated before Ghana’s upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

Reflecting on his interim coaching stint, Addo emphasized that the experience has adequately prepared him for the permanent role of leading Ghana's national team.