It’s a great privilege to return as Black Stars coach – Otto Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Ghanaian international footballer, Otto Addo, has expressed his immense gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the coach of the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars.

Addo, who previously played for the Black Stars during his illustrious football career, considers it a great privilege to return to the team.

“It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team. I’ve already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach and I’m looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer,” he said.

Addo will resume management of the senior national team after stepping down following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended an offer of a 34-month contract to Addo, with the possibility of a two-year extension.

An official unveiling of Otto Addo is anticipated before Ghana’s upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

Reflecting on his interim coaching stint, Addo emphasized that the experience has adequately prepared him for the permanent role of leading Ghana's national team.

He is scheduled to join the Ghanaian team during the international break, briefly returning to Dortmund to finalize transitional arrangements before fully assuming his duties in Ghana in May 2024.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

