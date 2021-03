The Brazilian goal poacher is expected to replace striker Kwame Poku who is on his way to USM Alger in Algeria.

In an announcement of Twitter, the Porcupine Warriors said the South American will join the club on a two-year deal.

Michael Vinicius formerly played for Fluminense (Brazil) , Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF (Sweden).

He will join compatriot Fabio Gama who joined the Kumasi based club last season.

Below is the announcement of the signing by Kumasi Asante Kotoko