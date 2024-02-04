ADVERTISEMENT
Maxwell Konadu applies for Black Stars coaching job

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has officially thrown his hat into the ring, applying for the coveted position of head coach for the Black Stars.

Maxwell-Konadu

The role became vacant after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the departure of Chris Hughton, creating speculation and anticipation about who would take charge of the national team after the abysmal performance of the Black Stars leading to their early exit from the AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire

The football governing body requested CVs from interested candidates until Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

According to sources from JoySports, Konadu and Michael Osei are among the indigenous coaches who have applied for the position.

However, there is uncertainty regarding whether both candidates possess the requisite UEFA Pro coaching license, a crucial criterion for consideration.

Maxwell Konadu's coaching journey includes serving as an assistant to Kwasi Appiah in 2012, where they worked together during the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

His experience and familiarity with the Ghanaian football landscape make him a notable contender for the role.

The association is expected to conduct interviews and assessments before making a final decision on the next head coach of the Black Stars.

