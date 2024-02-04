Maxwell Konadu applies for Black Stars coaching job

The football governing body requested CVs from interested candidates until Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

According to sources from JoySports, Konadu and Michael Osei are among the indigenous coaches who have applied for the position.

However, there is uncertainty regarding whether both candidates possess the requisite UEFA Pro coaching license, a crucial criterion for consideration.

Maxwell Konadu's coaching journey includes serving as an assistant to Kwasi Appiah in 2012, where they worked together during the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

His experience and familiarity with the Ghanaian football landscape make him a notable contender for the role.