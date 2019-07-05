The Ashanti regional champions defeated their opponents 1-0 in what was an exciting quarter-final clash at the Paa Joe Park.

Following a goalless first half, Amoawi Methodist upped their game in the second half and rightly opened the scoring towards the end of the game.

Amoawi reached the quarter-finals after winning Group D, while Babatokumaa Primary qualified to the knockout stage as runners-up in Group C.

Earlier in the day, St. Joseph Int. School and Bodaa R/C Primary qualified for the semis after defeating Akweiman D/A Primary and Krasec L/A Primary, respectively.

Meanwhile, Talent Bridge Academy are also in the semi-final after beating Kaladan E.P. Primary 3-0.

Amoawi Methodist will now face off with Bodaa R/C Primary in the semi-finals, while Talent Bridge Academy will also play against St. Joseph Int. School.

The final of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League will take place on Saturday.