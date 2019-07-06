The two teams will face off at the Paa Joe Park, inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), on Saturday (July 6).

Amoawi Methodist’s route to the final saw them emerge winners of Group D, which contained Talent Bridge Academy (Central region), Nkawkaw Methodist ‘B’ (Eastern region) and Walewale Primary (North East region).

They then defeated Babatokuma Primary (Bono East region) 2-0 in the quarterfinals, before recording another narrow 1-0 win over Bodaa R/C Primary in the semis to qualify for the final.

St. Joseph Int. School also progressed as runners-up from Group B, which also had Myohaung Forces (Western region), Wusuta L/A Primary (Volta region) and eventual table-toppers Krasec L/A Primary (Oti region).

The Ahafo regional champions, who also double as Zone 2 champions, then eliminated Akweiman D/A Primary (Greater Accra) in the quarterfinal before defeating Talent Bridge Academy (Central region) in the semi-final after a penalty shootout.

All is now set for an epic encounter between Amoawi Methodist and St. Joseph Int. on Saturday, as both teams battle for supremacy.

The winner of this year’s Milo U-13 Champions League will be rewarded with a GHc20,000 cash prize, as well as several other prizes.