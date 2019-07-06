The side defeated Talent Bridge Academy on penalties in the 3rd/4th place game played at the Paa Joe Park on Saturday.

Bodaa R/C Primary qualified for the quarter-finals after finishing Group A as runners-up.

They then beat Krasec from the Oti region on penalties to advance to the semi-finals, where they also lost to Amoawi Methodist Primaryon penalties.

Talent Bridge Academy, on the other hand, qualified for the quarter-final after finishing second in Group D.

They then conquered Kaladan E.P. Primary in the quarter-final, before being defeated in the semi-final by St. Joseph Int. School.

The 3rd/4th place game between Bodaa R/C Primary and Talent Bridge Academy went to penalties following a 1-1 draw, with the former winning the shootout 4-2.

Meanwhile, Amoawi Methodist Primary from the Ashanti region will play against St. Joseph Int. School from the Ahafo region in the final of the competition.

The final will come off later on Saturday, with both teams slugging it out for the ultimate.

The winner of this year’s Milo U-13 Champions League will be rewarded with a GHc20,000 cash prize, a trophy, as well as several other prizes.