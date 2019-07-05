The Zone 2 champions defeated their Greater Accra counterparts 4-2 in a thrilling quarter-final encounter at the Paa Joe Park, inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST).

St. Joseph qualified for the quarterfinals as runners-up in Group B which contained Myohuang Forces, Wusuta L/A Primary and eventual table-toppers Krasec L/A Primary.

Akweiman D/A Primary, on the other hand, qualified as group winners in Group A, ahead of Bodaa R/C Primary, Iddrisiyya Primary and Tanga Primary.

The semi-final clash was keenly contested, but St. Joseph emerged victors following a 4-2 win over Akweiman D/A Primary.

The side was pegged back after taking the lead twice, before adding two more goals in the second half to seal the result.

Three more quarter-final games are yet to be played to determine which teams join the Ahafo region side in semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the final of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League will take place on Saturday.