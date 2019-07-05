Talent Bridge put up a scintillating performance in what was largely one-sided encounter at the Paa Joe Park.

Inspired by the enigmatic Mathew Addae (Black Messi), the Central region school put three goals past their Greater Accra counterparts.

Talent Bridge Academy qualified for the quarter-final after finishing second in Group D, which contained Amoawi Methodist, Nkawkaw Methodist ‘B’ and Walewale Primary.

Kaladan Primary made it to the quarter-finals after emerging table-toppers in Group C, which had Babatouma Primary, Juaboso D/A Primary and Karni D/A Primary.

Earlier in the day, St. Joseph Int. School and Bodaa R/C Primary qualified for the semis after defeating Akweiman D/A Primary and Krasec L/A Primary, respectively.

One more quarter-final game is yet to be played to determine which teams join the St. Joseph Int., Bodaa R/C Primary and Talent Bridge Academy in semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the final of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League will take place on Saturday.