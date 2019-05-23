Sixteen (16) teams have been put into groups of five to compete for five available slots to represent the zone in the national finals.
Following a successful soccer clinic, facilitated by former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Day 2 began with the zone’s defending champions Kundungu D/A beating Toupari R/C 2-0 in the Upper West group.
Wa Model primary school also defeated Bagri Baptist by a lone goal, while Karni D/A also made light work of Kay Robert Memorial primary school in the third game of the day.
Iddrisiia primary also emerged victorious in the North East/Savannah group after beating Walewale L/A 2-0 after two legs.
Meanwhile, the biggest result on the day was recorded by Wa Model, who thrashed Tuopari R/C 5-0 in their second game of the day.
The Zone 1 games will continue on Friday as the teams battle to qualify for the national competition.
Below are results from Zone 1 of the ongoing Milo U-13 Champions League:
Tuopari R/C 0-2 Kundungu D/A
Wa Model 1-0 Bagri Baptist
Karni D/A 1-0 Kay Robert Memorial
Walewale L/A 0-0 Iddrisiia Primary
Tuopari R/C 0-5 Wa Model
Kundungu D/A 1-0 Kay Robert Memorial
Karni D/A 1-0 Bagri Baptist
Walewale L/A 0-2 Iddrisiia
Kay Robert Memorial 1-0 Tuopare R/C
Wa Model 0-1 Karni D/A