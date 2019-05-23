Sixteen (16) teams have been put into groups of five to compete for five available slots to represent the zone in the national finals.

Following a successful soccer clinic, facilitated by former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Day 2 began with the zone’s defending champions Kundungu D/A beating Toupari R/C 2-0 in the Upper West group.

Wa Model primary school also defeated Bagri Baptist by a lone goal, while Karni D/A also made light work of Kay Robert Memorial primary school in the third game of the day.

Iddrisiia primary also emerged victorious in the North East/Savannah group after beating Walewale L/A 2-0 after two legs.

Meanwhile, the biggest result on the day was recorded by Wa Model, who thrashed Tuopari R/C 5-0 in their second game of the day.

The Zone 1 games will continue on Friday as the teams battle to qualify for the national competition.

Below are results from Zone 1 of the ongoing Milo U-13 Champions League:

Tuopari R/C 0-2 Kundungu D/A

Wa Model 1-0 Bagri Baptist

Karni D/A 1-0 Kay Robert Memorial

Walewale L/A 0-0 Iddrisiia Primary

Tuopari R/C 0-5 Wa Model

Kundungu D/A 1-0 Kay Robert Memorial

Karni D/A 1-0 Bagri Baptist

Walewale L/A 0-2 Iddrisiia

Kay Robert Memorial 1-0 Tuopare R/C

Wa Model 0-1 Karni D/A