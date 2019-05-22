Sixteen (16) teams from the Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Savannah and North East regions will compete in zone 1, which will be hosted at the Lawra Secondary School park.

Ahead of Thursday’s kickoff, a soccer clinic was organised on Wednesday for the coaches and players of the participating teams.

The soccer clinic was supervised by assistant coach of the Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu Mallam, and facilitated by former Black Stars captain and tournament icon Stephen Appiah.

Appiah took the players through their paces and also led them through a series of other training drills.

The players were then subjected to check-ups to ensure that they are in perfect condition to partake in the tournament.

Addressing the media, Appiah praised Nestle Ghana for continuing to inspire young footballers through the Milo U-13 Champions League.

He urged all participating teams to put in their best and expressed hope that some of the players will flourish and go on to become national stars.

“I’ve enjoyed myself today and I can say the boys are very concentrated too. Milo can be proud to say that we have certain U-17 players who started here and are now in the national U-17 team,” he said.

“This is what Milo is trying to do; to develop football and to give chance to the kids to show their talents.”

All is, therefore, now set for the zonal competition to begin, with Zone 1 set to kickstart on Thursday, May 23.

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.