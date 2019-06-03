Fast forward, two zones of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League are already done, with two more to go before the national finals.

Following a marvellous competition in Lawra in the Upper West region, Sunyani picked up the mantle to host Zone 2.

The zonal competition saw 16 teams drawn from the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions battle for supremacy.

In all, four teams – St. Joseph Int. School, Boda R/C Primary, Amoawi Methodist and Babatokuma L/A Primary – qualified for the national finals, with St. Joseph Int. School emerging Zone 2 champions.

There were also a lot of talents on display, as kids from the competing schools produced their best performances.

We profile five talents to watch out for from Zone 1, ahead of the national finals:

1. Mark Aboagye (St. Joseph Int. School)

Undoubtedly the star of the just ended Zone 2 competition, Mark Aboagye totally dominated the tournament.

The St. Joseph Int. School attacker scored six goals, including four against Techimantia Methodist, to help his team emerge zonal champions.

Aboagye’s amazing exploits ensured he won the Goal King gong, as well as the player of the tournament award.

As we prepare for the national finals, the young playmaker will be one of the players to watch out for.

2. Theophilus Adu Benpah (Amoawi Methodist Primary)

Rarely do goalkeepers of this generation get plaudits for their performances, but Theophilus Adu Benpah made himself and his team proud during the Zone 2 competition.

The Amoawi Methodist Primary no.1 was in imperious form throughout the competition and conceded just once.

Theophilus was rightly adjudged the best goalkeeper of the tournament, having made several saves in his side’s run to the semi-final.

The young goalkeeper has already grabbed the attention of many ahead of the national finals and will be one to look out for in Kumasi.

3. Obeng Maxmillian (Boda R/C Primary)

One of the main reasons why Boda R/C Primary made it to the final of the Zone 2 competition was the presence of striker Obeng Maxmillian.

The diminutive forward chipped in with both goals and assists as the side qualified for the national finals.

Obeng’s ruthlessness in front of goal has become a trademark, with the striker boasting the ability to shoot accurately with both feet.

His side may not have lived up to expectation, but Obeng is definitely one to keep an eye on.

4. Abdul Basit Iddrisu (Babatokuma L/A Primary)

Abdul Basit Iddrisu is the standout player in the Babatokuma L/A Primary school team and proved to be instrumental during the Zone 2 competition.

The young striker was his team’s top scorer during the zonal competition and looks like one who will light up the national finals.

Abdul’s strength lies in his height and pace, which he uses to his advantage when against opposition defenders.

He could just be the next big thing in the country, and Kumasi should be a good place to begin.

5. Kenneth Adu (St. Joseph Int. School)

Kenneth Adu was the unsung hero of the St. Joseph Int. School during the Zone 2 competition in Sunyani.

The midfielder is the ultimate assist machine, having set up six goals during the just ended zonal competition.

His teammate Mark Aboagye may have won the best player award and gotten all the plaudits, but Adu was the architect of the team’s goals.

His distribution and ball-winning ability are simply unmatched and he is definitely one player to watch out for ahead of the national finals.