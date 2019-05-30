Following a successful soccer clinic held on Wednesday, 16 teams from the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions gathered to pit their wits.

The teams were paired into four groups, with the winner of each group set to play in the national finals.

The opening game of Zone 2 saw Amoawi Methodist Primary thump Sepe Tinpom M/A “A” 3-0, while Buokrom M/A Primary also defeated Onyemso D/A Primary 2-1 in the Ashanti regional group.

In the Bono regional group, Nkosia Presby “A” Primary lost 5-3 on penalties to Nsoatre Presby primary following a 1-1 draw.

Boda R/C Primary also walloped Asuotiano Presby Primary 4-0 in the same group, before beating Nkosia Presby in their second group game.

The Ahafo regional group also saw St. Joseph Int. School defeat Techimantia Methodist 3-1.

Blow are the full results after Day 2 in Zone 2:

Sepe Tinpon M/A Primary 0-3 Amoawi Methodist

Buokrom M/A Primary 2-1 Onyemso D/A Primary

Nkosia Presby Primary ‘A’ 1- 1 Nsoatre Presby (3-5 after penalties)

Asuotiano Presby Primary 0-4 Boda R/C

Sepe Tinpon M/A 3-3 Anasu Presby Primary (8-7 after penalties)

Abu Bonsra D/A Primary 2-1 Brofoyedu D/A Primary

Amoawi Methodist 1-0 Buokrom M/A Primary

Asuotiano Presby 0-4 Nsoatre Presby

Boda R/C 3-0 Nkosia Presby “A” Primary

Techimantia Methodist 1-3 St. Joseph International

Sepe Tinpon M/A 0-0 Oyemso D/A Primary (1-3 after penalties)