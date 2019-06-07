Myohang Forces won the game 2-1 after both teams played out one of the most exciting games in the tournament thus far.

The champions made it to the final after topping the Western region group, which contained the likes of Alavanyo D/A Primary, SIPL/PSG Basic School and rivals Myohang Barracks.

Having progressed from the group, Myohang Forces then defeated Juaboso D/A Primary – winners of the Western North region – in the semi-finals to set up a date with Talent Bridge Academy in the final.

Talent Bridge Academy also had to qualify from the Central region group A, which contained Dankwakrom D/A Primary, Precious Gift Int. School and Excellence Preparatory.

They then defeated Nyenesi Catholic Primary, who topped Central region B, to qualify to the semi final.

However, Talent Bridge Academy were seeded straight to the final following a ballot which they won.

The final was keenly contested, as Talent Bridge had scored 13 goals in the competition while Myohang Forces were yet to conceded throughout the tournament.

However, it was the latter who emerged zonal champions after putting two goals past their opponents.

In all, 16 teams from the Western, Western North and Central regions were paired into four groups to compete in Zone 3.

Meanwhile, champions Myohang Forces, runners-up Talent Bridge Academy, and fellow semi-finalists Juaboso D/A Primary, have all qualified for the national finals to be held in Kumasi from July 2 to July 6, 2019.

All the participating teams were given cash prizes, footballs, exercise books and other products from Nestle Ghana

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.