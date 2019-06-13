The exercise was facilitated by former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful at the Bishop Herman College park in Kpando.

Also present to supervise the soccer clinic were Technical Director of the GFA, Oti Akenten and assistant coach of the Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu Mallam.

The participating teams were taken through various fitness tests and drills, as well as taught how to develop their skills on and off the ball.

In all, 16 teams from the Greater Accra, Volta, Oti and Eastern regions will compete in Zone 4.

The teams have been drawn into four groups, with the leader of each group set to qualify for the national finals.

Four teams will, therefore, qualify to represent the zone in the national finals to be held in Kumasi from 2nd to 6th July.

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.