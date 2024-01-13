My only dream as a kid was to play for Black Stars - Andre Dede Ayew

The defining moment arrived when the call came from the Ghanaian national team, beckoning Andre Ayew to join the Black Stars' ranks. It was not just an invitation; it was the realization of a dream that had fueled countless hours of practice, sacrifice, and unwavering determination.

Stepping onto the hallowed grounds with the iconic Black Stars jersey draped across his shoulders was a moment that resonated with his dreams

Speaking at the Ghana media conference, captain of the Black Stars Andre Dede Ayew expressed his joy to have fulfilled his childhood dreams

"Growing up I used to travel with the Black Stars when they were going to play a match with my dad, I only had one thing in mind as a kid was to play for the Ghana Black Stars and I have lived the dream for 17 years"

"And every day I come to camp and have the chance to wear this jersey is the best moment in my football career because that is when I feel the most joy. wearing this jersey for me is everything that counts"

"My biggest achievement or legacy from my football career before I hang my boots will be to lift the AFCON title"