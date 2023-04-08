ADVERTISEMENT
Nico, Inaki Williams score for the third time in same match

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The William brothers, Inaki and Nico, have again scored in the same match in Spanish La Liga for the third time after a replica in September against Almeria and Rayo Vallecano.

The brothers powered the team to a stunning win over Espanyol in today's game making it the third finding a goal in the same match.

"3ª - La de hoy ante el Espanyol es la tercera ocasión en que los hermanos Williams marcan en un mismo partido en @LaLiga con el @AthleticClub tras hacerlo ante Almería y Rayo Vallecano (ambas en septiembre de 2022). Linaje". 🦁

They are the first brothers to score in the same LaLiga Santander game for any club since Gabi and Diego Milito struck for Real Zaragoza against FC Barcelona in 2005.

