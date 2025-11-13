Mahama directs all schools from basic to SHS to purchase only-locally produced rice, maize, eggs

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that President John Dramani Mahama has directed all basic and secondary schools across the country to purchase only locally-produced foods.

Presenting the 2026 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 13, under the theme "Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation," Dr. Forson outlined the new policy requiring schools to source rice, maize, chicken, and eggs exclusively from Ghanaian producers.

"President Mahama has also directed that all schools from primary to secondary schools purchase rice, maize, chicken, and eggs produced in Ghana only," Dr. Forson emphasised to Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister specified that several government agencies have been tasked with ensuring compliance with the directive, including the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Trust Fund, the School Feeding Programme, the Free Secondary Education Secretariat, and the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

The announcement comes as part of the government's response to a food glut currently affecting the country. To address the surplus and protect farmers' investments and incomes, President Mahama has also directed the immediate release of an additional GH₵200 million to the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

"In response to the food glut across the country, President Mahama has directed the immediate release of an additional GH₵200 million to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to purchase and store the excess food to protect the investment and income of our cherished food crop and poultry farmers," Dr. Forson stated.

ADVERTISEMENT