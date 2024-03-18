African Games: Azamati wins Heat 5 as all three Ghanaian athletes qualify for 100m semis

He was, however, joined by fellow Ghanaian athletes Aggerh and Sarfo, who also finished second and fourth, respectively, in their heats.

Barnabas booked his place in the semi-finals from Heart 2 with a time of 10.46 seconds, while Sarfo also ran a time of 10.34 seconds to finish fourth in Heat 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 100m semi-final competition will come off later on Monday at the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium in Accra.

Meanwhile, 10 out of the 16 Ghanaian boxers in the African Games are in contention to win some medals in their weight categories.

Abu Kamoko, as well as Theophilus Allotey and Mohammed Aryeetey, are guaranteed bronze after reaching the semifinals of the 48kg, 51kg and 86kg categories, respectively.

Olympic bronze medallist Samuel Takyi is also one of six boxers who have qualified for the quarter-finals of their weight categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The others are Amadu Mohammed, Abdul Walid Omar, Joseph Commey, Henry Malm and Daniel Plange.

Ghana’s total medal count has greatly improved in the last few days after the weightlifting team won an astonishing 41 medals at the weekend.