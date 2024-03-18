ADVERTISEMENT
African Games: Azamati wins Heat 5 as all three Ghanaian athletes qualify for 100m semis

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian sprinters Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Aggerh and Ansah Sarfo have all qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m competition at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Azamati was the first to book his slot in the semi-finals after winning Heat 5 with a time of 10.54 seconds, with Nigeria’s Okon Sunday finishing second in the heat with a time of 10.55 seconds.

He was, however, joined by fellow Ghanaian athletes Aggerh and Sarfo, who also finished second and fourth, respectively, in their heats.

Barnabas booked his place in the semi-finals from Heart 2 with a time of 10.46 seconds, while Sarfo also ran a time of 10.34 seconds to finish fourth in Heat 1.

The 100m semi-final competition will come off later on Monday at the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium in Accra.

Meanwhile, 10 out of the 16 Ghanaian boxers in the African Games are in contention to win some medals in their weight categories.

Abu Kamoko, as well as Theophilus Allotey and Mohammed Aryeetey, are guaranteed bronze after reaching the semifinals of the 48kg, 51kg and 86kg categories, respectively.

Olympic bronze medallist Samuel Takyi is also one of six boxers who have qualified for the quarter-finals of their weight categories.

The others are Amadu Mohammed, Abdul Walid Omar, Joseph Commey, Henry Malm and Daniel Plange.

Ghana’s total medal count has greatly improved in the last few days after the weightlifting team won an astonishing 41 medals at the weekend.

The country is now sixth overall on the medal table with a total of 46 medals – nine gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

